Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read If You Are Planning To Watch Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Film

The wait is over. One of the most anticipated Indian films Radhe Shyam has been finally released in cinemas. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the romantic thriller has opened to a thunderous response as expected. The entertainer has received rave reviews with most critics praising the breathtaking visuals and acting chops of the cast members.

The well-crafted storyline, crisp narration, music and of course production value are the high points of Radhe Shyam that are also being talked about on the internet. Not just that, the leading actors' outfits and style statements have also become a hot topic of discussion on social media. The duo's combination sequences have garnered a fair deal of attention.

Fans and followers of the Rebel Star, who were eagerly waiting to feast their eyes on their idol, are now very much impressed with his latest release. They have also been trending hashtags #RadheShyam, #Prabhas and #RebelStar to celebrate the film's thunderous response and success already.

Well, read on these ten tweets to know how Radhe Shyam is performing at the theatres near you!

According to trade analysts, the film will be able to outperform the leading man's previous outing Saaho (2019), which despite mixed reviews, did well at the ticket counters. Considering the actor's huge fan base, Radhe Shyam might be able to rake in a big moolah from India and overseas. On the other hand, it is no secret that the actor has a huge fan following in the East Asian countries too, and therefore the response is expected to be glorious.

Well, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese and Japanese languages. The film set in Europe in the 1970s features the leading man as Vikramaditya, a palmist, while Pooja Hegde as Prerana plays his love interest.