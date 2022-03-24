Radhe Shyam Worldwide Closing Collection: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Love Story Ends Up As A Disaster

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has become the latest film to join the bandwagon of flop entertainers. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has ended up being a disaster at the box office. Though the film released on March 12 amid much fanfare, its bizarre concept and storyline didn't interest the audience and even fans of the leading man. Post an average opening, the film witnessed a steep decline in its collection at the box office. The romantic thriller on day 1 amassed Rs 25.49 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Radhe Shyam had grossed Rs 55 Crore with its worldwide theatrical run on its release day.

Well now, as the Prabhas-starrer comes close to the end of its theatrical run, we take a look at its worldwide closing box office collection. To begin with, the film raked in a total share of Rs 53.36 Crore from the Telugu region. A major number came from Nizam where it collected Rs 24 Crore. Nellore ranked the least among the areas with Rs 2.12 Crore. The film with its worldwide theatrical run has collected a total of Rs 84.01 Crore (share). As of now, Radhe Shyam's total gross collection stands at Rs 154.50 Crore and is expected to procure Rs 1- 2 Crore by the end of its run.

Here is the detailed break up of area-wise box office collection

Nizam: Rs 24 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 7.55 Crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 4.90 Crore

East: Rs 4.30 Crore

West: Rs 3.37 Crore

Guntur: Rs 4.42 Crore

Krishna: Rs 2.70 Crore

Nellore: Rs 2.12 Crore

AP-TS: Rs 53.36 Crore (Rs 87 Crore Gross)

Karnataka+ Rest of India: Rs 7.65 Crore

Hindi: Rs 10.50 Crore

Overseas: Rs 12.50 Crore

Total: Worldwide: Rs 84.01 Crore (Rs 154.50 Crore)

Set in Europe of the 1970s, the film follows a palmist Vikramaditya (Prabhas) who is conflicted between destiny and the love of his life Prerana. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, also features Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.