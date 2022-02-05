Rahul Ramakrishna Announces Retirement From Acting, Says ‘I Will Not Do Films Anymore'

One of the most revered actors in Tollywood, Rahul Ramakrishna has announced his retirement from acting. The 31-year-old star made the announcement through Twitter. He wrote, "2022 is my last. I will not do films anymore. Not that I care, nor should anybody care." Though he hasn't mentioned the reason behind his decision in his tweet, the announcement surely has left many shell-shocked.

Rahul started off his acting career with the 2014 short film Sainma. Later, he made his Tollywood debut with Jayammu Nischayammu Raa starring Srinivasa Reddy and Poorna, which released in 2016. In 2017, he got his big break, all thanks to Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey-starrer Arjun Reddy.

He played the protagonist's best friend, Shiva in the film. He went on to become a part of hit films like Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Sammohan (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), Kalki (2019), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), A1 Express (2021), Jathi Ratnalu (2021), Paagal (2022), Republic (2022) and Skylab (2021) among many others. Up next, he will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. He is also a part of Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Sai Pallavi as the main leads.

Apart from acting, Rahul is also known for being a songwriter, screenwriter and culinary show host. Before stepping into cinema, he worked as a journalist.