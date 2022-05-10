Rahul Ramakrishna To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Haritha Soon; Shares Romantic Picture On Twitter

Popular Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who played the role of Vijay Deverakonda's best friend in Arjun Reddy, recently announced his wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Haritha. He shared a picture with her on Twitter, in which the couple can be seen locking lips.

Rahul tweeted, "Getting married, finally, soonly!" Well, his tweet went viral on social media, and in no time, his fans started congratulating the couple on Twitter. For the unversed, the couple had planned to get married in a simple registered wedding before the pandemic.

AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Ties The Knot With Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Talking about Rahul Ramakrishna's girlfriend, Haritha is a software developer. The duo met for the first time at a gathering. The couple has been dating for quite a few years now.

Coming back to Rahul Ramakrishna, the actor has acted in several big Tollywood projects. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. He made his acting debut with Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's movie Sainma (2015). He is also a part of Virata Parvam and Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which are yet to release in theatres.

Virajas Kulkarni And Shivani Rangole Get Married In Pune; See Wedding Pictures

Filmibeat congratulates Rahul and Haritha!