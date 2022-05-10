    For Quick Alerts
      Rahul Ramakrishna To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Haritha Soon; Shares Romantic Picture On Twitter

      By
      |

      Popular Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who played the role of Vijay Deverakonda's best friend in Arjun Reddy, recently announced his wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Haritha. He shared a picture with her on Twitter, in which the couple can be seen locking lips.

      Rahul Ramakrishna To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Haritha Soon; Shares Romantic Picture On Twitter

      Rahul tweeted, "Getting married, finally, soonly!" Well, his tweet went viral on social media, and in no time, his fans started congratulating the couple on Twitter. For the unversed, the couple had planned to get married in a simple registered wedding before the pandemic.

      Talking about Rahul Ramakrishna's girlfriend, Haritha is a software developer. The duo met for the first time at a gathering. The couple has been dating for quite a few years now.

      Rahul Ramakrishna To Tie The Knot With GF Haritha Soon

      Coming back to Rahul Ramakrishna, the actor has acted in several big Tollywood projects. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. He made his acting debut with Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's movie Sainma (2015). He is also a part of Virata Parvam and Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which are yet to release in theatres.

      Filmibeat congratulates Rahul and Haritha!

      X