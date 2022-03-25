Rajamouli Clears The Air About His Next Project With Mahesh Babu, Leaves Everyone Surprised!

It's celebration time for Tollywood movie aficionados. SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film RRR will soon hit the theatres. The wait has not only left the leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR's followers exhilarated, but has also caused excitement among Mahesh Babu fans. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, Rajamouli will next be collaborating with the Tollywood superstar and as promised earlier, he will be divulging details regarding the project very soon.

After RRR's release, the director will be diverting his complete attention towards his forthcoming film with Mahesh. Let us tell you that Rajamouli had divulged his collaboration during his media interaction in 2020. Though it was also revealed that his father KV Vijayendra Prasad will be scripting for the film backed by KL Narayana under Durga Arts, no official announcement was made by the makers. Well, a lot is being discussed about the film ever since his maiden confirmation and one among them is the speculation that #SSMB29 would be a multi-starrer.

However, now quashing the ongoing buzz, Rajamouli has asserted that unlike his other biggies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR, his film with Mahesh will not be a multi-starrer. When quizzed about the same during his media interaction for RRR promotions, he said, "Maybe because my recent projects Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and now RRR are all multi-starrers, this assumption has come out. But Mahesh Babu's movie is going to be a solo one."

Reportedly, the film's shooting will be completed in less than a year and the pre-production work of the film is currently underway. Rumour has it that Alia Bhatt will be paired opposite the leading man. The shooting of the yet-to-be-titled film will start once Mahesh completes Sarkaru Vaari Paata and #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas.