Rajamouli On His Next With Mahesh Babu: It Will Be A Big Screen Entertainer

Maverick Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli is the talk of the nation now after he followed up the epic Baahubali duology with another box office blockbuster, RRR. The ace director will be joining hands with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu for his next project. He opened up about the same in his latest interview with Bollywood Hungama.

In his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajamouli briefly spoke about his upcoming collaboration with Mahesh Babu. "As I have stated in multiple interviews in the past, I will work with Mahesh Babu for my next. This will be an action adventure and there are no doubts about it. What I can promise is that this film will be a big screen entertainer."

Rajamouli goes on to add, saying "I can't speak much about the project just yet as I myself haven't locked in on the storyline yet. I have a couple of vague ideas. We will see how it goes."

Rajamouli is one true maverick filmmaker who knows the pulse of the masses. And on the other hand, Mahesh Babu enjoys a class image. The collaboration of these two contrasting cinema personalities is touted to be the focal point of this much anticipated project.

It is estimated that this project will start rolling in the first quarter of 2023. RRR's script writer, Vijayendra Prasad will be penning the script for this film as well. Rajamouli will retain his core team of Keeravani (music composer), cinematographer (K Senthil), and production designer (Sabu Cyril) for the Mahesh Babu starrer, which is tentatively titled SSMB29.