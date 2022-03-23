Rajamouli Says Ram Charan's Intro Was One Of The Scariest Shots In RRR, Know Why!

Nearly 4 years after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, director Rajamouli is all set to present his next project RRR to the audiences. The period action drama headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR will hit the theatres on March 25. Well, ahead of its release, a lot is being discussed on social media ranging from the film's sequences to the amusing moments on sets. Among them, what has caught the attention of netizens is a scoop about Ram Charan's introduction sequence in the upcoming film.

Apparently, Rajamouli, during the recent promotions of RRR at Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge revealed that a sequence featuring the Mega Power Star was one of the scariest to be shot. Talking about it, the master craftsman said, "Ram Charan's intro was one of the scariest shots in RRR. It has people as many as 1,000 marching towards Ram Charan, ready to attack him. That shot was so high-voltage, just to imagine. The adrenaline rush when 1,000 people gang up against one guy, is emoted with great effort."

Disclosing the scariest part, he said, "I was scared during the shot, as Ram Charan wasn't visible in the dust and among 1,000 people. But thank goodness, he completed the shoot unscathed." He further gave out a hint that Jr NTR's intro will also be a high voltage sequence, however, it will have an emotional connection.

The period action drama is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Featuring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film will also have Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran playing pivotal roles. RRR in a nutshell is a fictional story on two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fought against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.