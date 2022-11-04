Ram Charan And Wife Upasana Konidela Enjoy a Sunny Visit To Africa After RRR's Release In Japan

RRR star Ram Charan recently returned to India with wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela after vacationing in Africa. Upasana on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a video clip from their trip. The duo seems to have had a great time in the wilderness of Africa. The clip shows Ram and Upasana making the most of their vacation and soaking up some sunlight together.

The popular star's wife also shared a photo on Twitter and captioned it, "#untamedafrica with my @AlwaysRamCharan." Charan too posted videos and snaps from his Tanzanian trip on his Instagram account. The video shared by Upasana showed glimpses of the variety of wildlife animals, including lions and their cubs playing in the jungle and some wild fauna. While both posed cutely for the camera, the couple was also seen soaking up sunlight with hats over their faces. See it here

Meanwhile, Ram wore an olive-green shirt and paired it with green pants and white shoes. Upasana, on the other hand, was seen in a rust-colored long jacket with boats. Both had sunglasses to protect their eyes, and they are seen hugging a tree as they strike a pose in style for a snap. Sharing the clip, Upasana wrote, "Untamed Africa," followed by a red heart and an earth emoticon.

The actor's fans flooded the comment section and dropped their reactions. One wrote, "Cute couples," while another commented, "Cherry looks awesome." Another fan's comment read, "cherry looking so handsome, while a fourth fan shared, "Stylish couple ever." One user asked, "How did you feel when you looked at the lion walking near to you @upansanakamineni konidela?" One said, "Loved it." while several users dropped red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, mass superstar Ram Charan too shared a video of himself from his Africa trip that had the caption "Untamed Africa," which is similar to his wife's. The clip shows Ram Charan driving a jeep, making an omelette, and capturing pictures of wild animals during the safari. Watch the clip here

The couple went on this trip right after RRR team's visit to Japan. RRR had recently been released in Japan, and the team members that accompanied the film were Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Ram's wife, Upasana, also went to Japan and shared pictures from the trip on her Instagram.