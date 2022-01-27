Ram Charan Calls Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi A Meaningful Film!

National Award Winning-actress Keerthy Suresh's sports drama Good Luck Sakhi is all set for a grand release on January 28. Chiranjeevi was supposed to be the Chief Guest for the film's pre-release event, but the plan got foiled after the Megastar was tested positive for COVID-19. However, Mega Power Star Ram Charan came in his place as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Keerthy Suresh said, "This is the movie that was signed after Mahanati. Good Luck Sakhi is a fun movie. Thanks to the director and producers on this occasion. The movie came out really well. After an off-beat film like Hyderabad Blues in the beginning of his career, Nagesh came up with a different subject like Good Luck Sakhi. My look in this movie is very natural. I mouthed dialogues with sync sound for the first time. Thanks to everyone who worked on this movie. I did more movies with Jagapathi Babu. He is now a good friend. Aadhi Pinisetty will be remembered as Goal Raju after this film. I am eagerly waiting for Ram Charan's RRR. Along with me, all my friends love the Naatu Naatu song. It is my dream to dance with you (Charan). Special thanks to Chiranjeevi garu".

The Chief Guest Ram Charan is all heart to wish the film. "I did not come here as a guest. I came as a messenger of my father. I have come to convey his blessings. It is not easy for young producers like Shravya and Sudhir to reach this level. A Young Technical Team has worked on the film. Nagesh is the winner of the National Award. I saw Nagesh's movie in my college days. Movies like Iqbal and Hyderabad Blues are superb films. This is not a small film. I think it's a very meaningful movie. There is no difference between men and women in the film industry. Everyone is equal here. Aadhi Pinnisetty acted as my brother in Rangasthalam. Keerthy Suresh has received a national award for Mahanati. Stories like this have to be told. Hopefully, the solo release on the 28th of this month will help big time. Keerthy fans, as well as our fans, should watch the movie and make it a success," he said.