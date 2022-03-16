Ram Charan Hopes Peace To Be Restored In Ukraine

During the promotions of RRR which is all set to release on March 25, Mega Power Star Ram Charan opined on the current state of affairs in Ukraine. With all kindness, stated that Ukraine is one of the best countries he has filmed in so far. As soon as the war broke out, Ram Charan contacted his Security-in-charge from Ukraine to check on his safety. He learned that the security Incharge's 85-year-old father is walking around with a gun and is on the streets.

The RRR star Ram Charan added to the statement saying, "The least I can do from here is help monetarily. None of them deserve to go through this. I hope peace is restored."

Ram Charan has time and again proved that he is there for the people of the country and his fans across the world. Even during the COVID-19 outbreak, he stepped up with several initiatives and helped a lot of families.