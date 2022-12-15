Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR Nominated For 5 Critics Choice Awards Including Best Director for SS Rajamouli

Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, continues its global dominance as the period drama gets nominated for Critics Choice Awards. On Wednesday (December 14), the film secured five nominations at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. Interestingly, it recently bagged two Golden Globe nominations as well.

At Critics Choice Awards, the film has also been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for Telugu track Naatu Naatu, and Best Visual Effects categories.

The Los Angeles-based Critics Choice Association announced the nominations on its official website. The makers of RRR thanked the jury in a statement shared on the film's official Twitter page.

"#RRRMovie has been nominated in 5 categories for the prestigious @CriticsChoice Awards. Thanking the Jury for recognising #RRR. #CriticsChoiceAwards," the post read.

Other best picture nominees are: The Banshees of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, Everything Everywhere At Once, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Everything Everywhere At Once, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, and Women Talking.

RRR helmer SS Rajamouli will compete with James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Todd Field (Tar), Damien Chazelle (Babylon), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere At Once), Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) in the Best Director category.

For the Best Foreign Language Film, other contenders are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Decision To Leave, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths and Close.

Other nominees in the Best Song category are Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), and New Body Rhumba (White Noise). Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere At Once are also part of the Best Visual Effects category line-up.

RRR, on Monday, earned two Golden Globe nominations -- Best Picture - Non-English and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. For the unversed, Naatu Naatu has been penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj while MM Keeravaani has composed it.

Billed as a pan-India film, RRR revolves around a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem -- in the 1920s. The film was released worldwide in March this year in five languages -- Tamily, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Co-starring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent parts, RRR was a massive box office success even overseas with reported earnings of Rs 1,200 crore.

Coming back to Critics Choice Awards, the ceremony will be held on January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from PTI)