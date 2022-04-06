Ram Charan On Working With Chiranjeevi In Acharya: It’s A Dream Come True

Ram Charan, the Tollywood stalwart is on cloud nine as his latest film and maiden post pandemic release, RRR receives a thumping response from all corners. The Mega Power Star along with Jr NTR and the film's other cast and crew members had indeed pull out all the stops to achieve the massive success. Well, post RRR, fans are eagerly waiting for his next with his father, actor Chiranjeevi, which is also one of the highly awaited projects which many have pinned high hopes on.

Recently, during his interaction with Variety, Charan opened up on working with the Megastar in Acharya. Revealing how the senior actor let him live his character Siddha and make mistakes while shooting, he said that he has learned a lot during the process. He was quoted as saying, "It's a dream come true, I've learned a lot. I don't think I stepped into Acharya as a co-star, I've stepped into it as a student and I've learned a lot from him. And the best part is he never handheld me through any of the shooting days. He let me live my character and he let me make mistakes. He let me do another take. But he didn't have any problem, never lost his cool, and that I'm really thankful for."

Also featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Sangeetha Krish and Regina Cassandra (special appearance), Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva. Launched in October 2019, the entertainer's principal photography took place in January 2020. Backed by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment, the film will release on April 29, after a long wait owing to the pandemic.

On a related note, Ram Charan will next be seen in #RC15 and #RC16 of Shankar and Gowtam Tinnanuri respectively.