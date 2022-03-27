Ram Charan Thanks Audience For Appreciating RRR, Calls It 'Amazing Birthday Gift'

Ram Charan, the RRR star is celebrating his 37th birthday today. On the special occasion, the actor took to his official social media handles and thanked his fans for their love and appreciation towards RRR. In his post, Ram Charan stated that the response from the audience is an 'amazing birthday gift.'

"Thank you for the immense love & appreciation for SS Rajamouli Gar's RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift," reads Ram Charan's post. Interestingly, the pan-Indian star posted the special message in both English and Indian languages, to the much-delight of his fans.

Check out Ram Charan's post here:

RRR marked the first onscreen collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the two most popular stars of Telugu cinema. Ram Charan appeared in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR played the role of Komuram Bheem in the movie, which is written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The period-action drama revolves around a fictional story based on the friendship between these two real-life freedom fighters.

Ram Charan, who played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, has been receiving rave reviews for his power-packed performance in the movie. Both the audiences and critics state that the popular star has grown immensely as an actor. Ram Charan has been especially appreciated for the exceptional underplay of emotions he showcased in the role, which has been considered as his career-best.