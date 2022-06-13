Ram Charan To Be Part Of Lokesh's Cinematic Universe? Read On To Know More

Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most-wanted director or one of the directors from the south film industry who rose to fame and joined the top league. His latest film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil is running successfully at the theatres and crossed Rs 300 Crore mark worldwide.

Vikram is said to be the second installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), and there is another sequel to the film very soon.

Grapevine is that Lokesh has narrated a script to Ram Charan, and the latter is impressed with it. If these reports are to be believed, we might see the duo coming together for a project.

According to the insiders of Tollywood and Kollywood, Ram Charan, who rose to international fame with RRR, might be an inclusion in the Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU) as Kaithi-2 is soon going to begin shooting.

Lokesh, on the occasion of promoting Vikram in Hyderabad has met several Tollywood heroes like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, whom he has narrated one-liners and scripts to. After the tremendous success of Vikram, the heroes from Tollywood might as well join hands with the star director for their upcoming films.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently vacationing with wife in Florence, Italy, to celebrate ten years of their marriage. He is shooting for #RC21 under the direction of Shankar. Kiara Ali Advani is paired opposite Ram Charan as the female lead.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is enjoying the success of Vikram, has lined up several projects- including a film with Vijay and Khaithi 2.