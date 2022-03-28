    For Quick Alerts
      Ram Charan Turns 37: Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR And Others Wish The RRR Actor!

      By
      |

      Ram Charan, the RRR star celebrated his 37th birthday on March 27, Sunday. The charming actor celebrated his birthday in a special bash, which was hosted by his RRR co-star Jr NTR. The popular celebs, including Ram Charan's father megastar Chiranjeevi, director SS Rajamouli, his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt wished the actor on his birthday.

      Check out the celebs' posts for Ram Charan, here:

      Chiranjeevi

      Ram Charan's father, the megastar of Telugu cinema wished his dear son on his 37th birthday with a special social media post. The veteran actor shared a throwback picture and a recent click from the sets of their upcoming film Acharya, along with a special note.

      SS Rajamouli

      The RRR director shared a glimpse of Ram Charan's birthday bash hosted by Jr NTR, on his official Instagram handle.

      Jr NTR

      The RRR co-star of Ram Charan shared a glimpse of the birthday bash on his official Instagram page, and wished him a happy birthday. "Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here's to making many more memories together," reads Jr NTR's post.

      Alia Bhatt

      The Bollywood actress, who played Ram Charan's onscreen pair in RRR, took to her official Instagram page and wished her co-star with a special post. "Double the celebrations, double the love. Happiest Birthday Charan. Wishing you all the happiness, love, and cake," wrote Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story.

      Mammootty

      The megastar of Malayalam cinema wished Ram Charan on his birthday and congratulated him on the massive success of RRR, with a special Twitter post. "Happy Birthday Dear @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you a great year ahead. Congrats on the Terrific Success of @RRRMovie, Hearing great things. Stay Blessed," reads Mammootty's post.

      Mahesh Babu

      The Telugu superstar took to his official Twitter page and wished Ram Charan on his birthday with a special post.

      Allu Arjun

      The Pushpa actor wished his dear brother on his birthday, by posting an unseen picture with him and their respective spouses, on his Instagram story.

      Samantha Ruth Prabhu

      The talented actress took to her official Instagram story and wrote: "A very happy birthday to you my fav @alwaysramcharan. Feels so amazing hearing about RRR and your mad mad performance, can't wait to watch it! You deserve all the applause and more. Here's to a super happy year ahead!! #hbdramcharan"

