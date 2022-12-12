Ram Charan & Upasana To Become Parents After 10 Years Of Marriage; Grandpa Chiranjeevi Shares Cutest Post

Ram Charan & Upasana Photo Credit: Gallery

Ram Charan, who is married to Upasana Kamineni is now ready to take over the new role in real life as a father. One of the power couples of Tollywood were married for 10 years now, and finally, the happy news was shared with the actor's fans, friends and well-wishers through social media.Megastar Chiranjeevi, his father as well as Ram Charan have shared the news on their respective Twitter handles. The year 2022 is certainly phenomenal for Ram Charan. Now, it is ending with an even happier note.

Check out the tweet here:

The post read, "With Blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child." The post ended with compliments from Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Anil and his wife Shobana Kamineni.

The post has become viral, and fans of the mega family are already celebrating the arrival of another mega hero.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got hitched in the year 2012 amid thousands of invitees in a larger-than-life affair. The who's who of the business, medical, and film fraternities have come down to Hyderabad for the celebrations. The couple have so many animals and have taken a special liking to one of their dogs Rhyme, who also has an instagram handle managed by Upasana. The couple were often spotted taking vacations in private jets with Rhyme in tow.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently filming for Shankar Shanmugam's RC 15, in which he will be portraying a dual role. In addition, he announced another film with Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, as his next.