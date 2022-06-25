Ram Gopal Varma In Trouble! BJP Leader Files Case Against RGV For His Comments On Draupadi Murmu

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his controversial statements on social media. Apart from making bold films, the filmmaker often shares his take on various social issues. Recently, his comment on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee for Presidential elections Draupadi Murmu has landed him in trouble. The Hyderabad Police said that they will soon register a criminal case against RGV for making derogatory comments against Draupadi, who filed her nomination papers in New Delhi on Friday (June 24).

If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 22, 2022

For the unversed, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, "If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?." (sic)

He received major flak from netizens over his comments on Draupadi Murmu. After seeing the comments, RGV clarified his tweet by stating, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone." (sic)

This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone https://t.co/q9EZ5TcIIV — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 24, 2022

Well, Ram Gopal Varma's comments didn't go down well with the Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Telangana G Narayan Reddy, as he lodged a complaint against the filmmaker. Abids Police Inspector B Prasada Rao told Hindustan Times, "We have received the complaint and sent the same for a legal opinion. After we receive the legal opinion, we shall book a case against Varma under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act."

Reddy demanded the cops register a case against Ram Gopal Varma under the SC/ST Act. The police officer also said that necessary legal actions will be taken against him. On the other hand, BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh also shared his annoyance over RGV's tweet.

For the unversed, Draupadi Murmu, a former Governor of Jharkhand, is the first person from a scheduled tribe to be nominated for the post of the President of India.

Further details about the case are yet to be revealed!