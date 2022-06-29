Ram Pothineni Brushes Off Wedding Rumours; "Hardly Went To High School," Actor Quips!

Following the alleged rumours that Tollywood's one of the most handsome actors, Ram Pothineni, is going to get hitched to his long-time girlfriend doing the rounds, the actor himself has taken to his social media handles to clear the air.

The youngster completely rubbished the rumours and added that he hardly went to high school.

Given the fact that Ram has made his debut at the age of roughly 17, it could be true that the actor focused very much on honing the skills required to become an actor rather than getting a degree. Many a time, the actor opened up about how he couldn't concentrate on education.

He wrote,

"Oh God! Stop! ...it's reached a point wherein I'm having to convince my own family & friends that I'm not getting married to any "secret high school sweetheart"!

TBH,I hardly went to high school..🤷‍♂️🙏" (sic).

Check out the tweet here:

TBH,I hardly went to high school..🤷‍♂️🙏 — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) June 29, 2022

Fans of the actor burst into laughter following the actor's tweet albeit a bit disappointed that the news isn't true.

Professionally, the actor is quite busy with his first bilingual project The Warrior. Directed by N Linguswamy, the romantic action drama has Krithi Shetty as the female lead opposite Ram. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and one of the songs 'Let's Go On the Bulletu" is already topping the charts.

The actor saw a slew of flops before he rose back to fame with an all-new mass image through Puri Jagannadh's Ismart Shankar in the year 2019.