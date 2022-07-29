Ramarao On Duty Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Ravi Teja's Action Film Opens To Divided Response

Ramarao On Duty is the much awaited release of Ravi Teja. Written and Directed by Sarath Mandava, the movie is the story of a civil servant, B Rama Rao, who takes charge in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. A few pending murder cases intrigue Ramarao and he sets out on a quest to crack them.

This is when he gets to know of a smuggling racket of red sandalwood and decides to lock horns with the antagonist. How Ramarao gets to solve the mysteries and brings the culprits to justice is all about the film, which has been billed as a routine story with nothing much to look forward to. The movie has been released on more than 1000 screens all over the world.

Take a look at Ramarao On Duty's Day 1 Box Office Collection:

The film's break-even is Rs 18 Crore.

The movie opened to divided talk with the opening show but towards the end of the day, the movie is billed as a flop venture by the moviegoers who watched it. With Ramarao On Duty, Ravi Teja's fans were utterly disappointed and was declared a disaster on the opening day itself by many.

Ramarao On Duty is produced collectively by Ravi Teja's own RT Team Works and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas. The technical crew include Sam CS for the music, Sathyan Sooryan for cinematography, and Praveen KL for editing.

Actors like Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Surekha Vani, Tanikella Bharani, and Rahul Ramakrishna are part of Ramarao On Duty.