Ramarao On Duty Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Ravi Teja's Action Film Opens To Divided Response

Ramarao
On
Duty
is
the
much
awaited
release
of
Ravi
Teja.
Written
and
Directed
by
Sarath
Mandava,
the
movie
is
the
story
of
a
civil
servant,
B
Rama
Rao,
who
takes
charge
in
Chittoor
district
of
Andhra
Pradesh.
A
few
pending
murder
cases
intrigue
Ramarao
and
he
sets
out
on
a
quest
to
crack
them.
This
is
when
he
gets
to
know
of
a
smuggling
racket
of
red
sandalwood
and
decides
to
lock
horns
with
the
antagonist.
How
Ramarao
gets
to
solve
the
mysteries
and
brings
the
culprits
to
justice
is
all
about
the
film,
which
has
been
billed
as
a
routine
story
with
nothing
much
to
look
forward
to.
The
movie
has
been
released
on
more
than
1000
screens
all
over
the
world.
Take
a
look
at
Ramarao
On
Duty's
Day
1
Box
Office
Collection:
The
film's
break-even
is
Rs
18
Crore.
The
movie
opened
to
divided
talk
with
the
opening
show
but
towards
the
end
of
the
day,
the
movie
is
billed
as
a
flop
venture
by
the
moviegoers
who
watched
it.
With
Ramarao
On
Duty,
Ravi
Teja's
fans
were
utterly
disappointed
and
was
declared
a
disaster
on
the
opening
day
itself
by
many.
Ramarao
On
Duty
is
produced
collectively
by
Ravi
Teja's
own
RT
Team
Works
and
Sri
Venkateswara
Cinemas.
The
technical
crew
include
Sam
CS
for
the
music,
Sathyan
Sooryan
for
cinematography,
and
Praveen
KL
for
editing.
Actors
like
Nassar,
Naresh,
Pavitra
Lokesh,
John
Vijay,
Chaitanya
Krishna,
Surekha
Vani,
Tanikella
Bharani,
and
Rahul
Ramakrishna
are
part
of
Ramarao
On
Duty.