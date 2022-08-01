Ramarao On Duty Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Ravi Teja's Action Film Heads Towards A Flop!

Ramarao
On
Duty,
Massraja
Ravi
Teja's
latest
action
film
under
the
direction
of
Sarath
Mandava
opened
to
a
divided
talk
on
July
29
all
over
the
world.
The
movie,
which
secured
a
negative
word-of-mouth,
is
heading
towards
a
flop.
Ravi
Teja
portrayed
the
role
of
an
honest
civil
servant
in
the
film,
who
gets
posted
in
the
Chittoor
region.
He
stumbles
across
a
few
unsolved
mysterious
murder
cases
and
entangled
in
the
smuggling
racket
lead
by
the
antagonists.
He
locks
horns
with
the
villains.
Take
a
look
at
Ramarao
On
Duty
Day
3
Box
Office
Collection:
KA+
ROI:
0.30
Crore
OS:
43
Lakh
Total
World
Wide:
4.38
Crore(7.60Crore~
Gross)
Divyansha
Kaushik
and
Rajisha
Vijayan
are
in
the
film
as
the
female
leads.
Actors
like
Nassar,
Naresh,
Pavitra
Lokesh,
John
Vijay,
Chaitanya
Krishna,
Surekha
Vani,
Tanikella
Bharani,
and
Rahul
Ramakrishna
are
part
of
Ramarao
On
Duty.
Ramarao
On
Duty
is
produced
collectively
by
Ravi
Teja's
RT
Team
Works
and
Sri
Venkateswara
Cinemas.
The
technical
crew
include
Sam
CS
for
the
music,
Sathyan
Sooryan
for
cinematography,
and
Praveen
KL
for
editing.