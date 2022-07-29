Ramarao On Duty Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's latest action film Ramarao On Duty hit the screens all over the world amid huge expectations on July 29. Written and directed by Sarath Mandava, the film is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer made for the fans of actor Ravi Teja.

The movie is set in the 1990s and revolves around B Rama Rao, an honest public servant who develops an interest in the unsolved murder mysteries in the Chittoor district, where he works. He then realises the red sandalwood smuggling racket and how he deals with it forms the movie's premise.

As soon as the movie made its way to the big screen, several illegal websites have been sharing the pirated video links of Ramarao On Duty all over social media. A few websites, which are known for streaming new releases as and when they release, have made available this film, which stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the female leads.

Produced by Ravi Teja's RT Team Works and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Ramarao On Duty also stars Venu Thottempudi, who is making a comeback after a very long time in a prominent role.

Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Surekha Vani, Prudhvi Raj, and Madhusudhan Rao are other actors in the film. Sathyan Sooryan cranked the camera for the film which is edited by Praveen KL. The film's soundtrack is composed by Sam CS.