Ramarao On Duty Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Ravi Teja's Upcoming Action Film Made This Much!

Massraja
Ravi
Teja
is
doing
back-to-back
films
after
scoring
a
hit
with
Krack.
There
is
no-stopping
for
this
energetic
actor,
who
is
self-made
and
has
a
generous
base
of
fan
following.
Ravi
Teja's
latest
is
a
Sarath
Mandava
directorial
Ramarao
On
Duty,
which
is
ready
to
open
at
the
theatres
on
July
29.
Ahead
of
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie's
pre-release
business
has
come
to
the
fore.
Ravi
Teja's
film
has
made
a
decent
amount
by
selling
off
its
non-theatrical
rights
in
the
form
of
satellite,
OTT,
music
and
et
al.
Ramarao
On
Duty
made
an
amount
of
about
Rs
18
Crore,
before
the
release.
The
movie
charts
the
professional
work
of
Ramarao,
an
honest
civil
servant,
who
goes
to
any
length
to
preserve
the
interests
of
down-trodden
people
and
stick
to
his
oath.
The
movie,
which
stars
Divuansha
Kaushik,
Rajisha
Vijayan
in
the
female
lead
roles
is
said
to
be
an
out-and-out
commercial
pot
boiler,
which
is
expected
out
of
Ravi
Teja.
Actor
Venu
Thottempudi,
who
is
well-known
for
his
performances
as
a
hero
and
an
artist
has
begun
his
second-innings
with
this
mass
action
entertainer.
Bankrolled
by
Sri
Lakshmi
Venkateswara
Cinemas
and
Ravi
Teja's
own
RT
Team
Works,
the
movie
has
music
composed
by
Sam
CS
and
cinematography
by
Sathyan
Sooryan.
Editing
of
the
film
Ramarao
On
Duty
is
handled
by
Praveen
KL.
Ramarao
On
Duty
also
stars
Nassar,
Naresh,
Pavitra
Lokesh,
Chaitanya
Krishna,
John
Vijay,Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Chammak
Chandra,
Prudhvi
Raj,
Surekha
Vani,
Madhusudhan
Rao
in
other
notable
roles.