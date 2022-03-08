Ramarao On Duty: Songs Of Ravi Teja Starrer To Be Shot In Spain

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty being directed by debutant Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks was done with its talkie part. The team landed in Spain to shoot a couple of songs there. The shoot of the songs already started in the country. With this, the film's entire shooting part will be wrapped up. Post-production works are also happening simultaneously.

Recently, the makers released an action-packed teaser of the movie which generated a lot of curiosity. Sam CS has scored soundtracks and they will soon begin the musical promotions of the movie. Based on real incidents, Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan played the heroines, while Venu Thottempudi in his comeback to films will be seen in a vital role. The cinematography of the movie is being handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Praveen KL is the editor.