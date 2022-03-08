Ramarao On Duty: Songs Of Ravi Teja Starrer To Be Shot In Spain

Mass
Maharaja
Ravi
Teja's
unique
action
thriller
Ramarao
On
Duty
being
directed
by
debutant
Sarath
Mandava
under
Sudhakar
Cherukuri's
SLV
Cinemas
LLP
and
RT
Teamworks
was
done
with
its
talkie
part.
The
team
landed
in
Spain
to
shoot
a
couple
of
songs
there.
The
shoot
of
the
songs
already
started
in
the
country.
With
this,
the
film's
entire
shooting
part
will
be
wrapped
up.
Post-production
works
are
also
happening
simultaneously.
Recently,
the
makers
released
an
action-packed
teaser
of
the
movie
which
generated
a
lot
of
curiosity.
Sam
CS
has
scored
soundtracks
and
they
will
soon
begin
the
musical
promotions
of
the
movie.
Based
on
real
incidents,
Divyasha
Kaushik
and
Rajisha
Vijayan
played
the
heroines,
while
Venu
Thottempudi
in
his
comeback
to
films
will
be
seen
in
a
vital
role.
The
cinematography
of
the
movie
is
being
handled
by
Sathyan
Sooryan
ISC,
while
Praveen
KL
is
the
editor.