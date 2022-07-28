Ramarao On Duty Twitter Review: Check Out What Twitterati Have To Say About Ravi Teja's Latest Flick!

Actor Mass Raja Ravi Teja's latest film under the direction of Sarath Mandava, Ramarao On Duty, has hit the screens all over the world this Friday (July 29). Touted as an action-thriller, the movie, which showcased the energetic star in the role of a government servant, Deputy Collector B Ramarao, is said to have all the essential elements of a commercial pot-boiler.

Going by the first-hand reviews of a few critics who got to watch the movie earlier than others, the movie is an out-and-out action drama designed to cater to the actor's fans.

Check out some of the Tweets about Ramarao On Duty down below:

.Divyansha Kaushik portrayed the role of Nandini in the movie where Rajisha Vijayan can be seen in the character of Deepa. Venu Thottempudi, who made a comeback on the silver screen after about 15 years was seen in the role of a cop, Circle Inspector Jammi Murali.

Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Surekha Vani, Madhusudhan Rao, Nassar, Naresh, Chaitanya Krishna, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay are a few actors who performed other important roles in the film.

Ramarao On Duty has music and background score composed by Sam CS and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Praveen KL edited the film, which is bankrolled collectively by Ravi Teja's own RT Team Works and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.