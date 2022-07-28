Ramarao On Duty Twitter Review: Check Out What Twitterati Have To Say About Ravi Teja's Latest Flick!

Actor
Mass
Raja
Ravi
Teja's
latest
film
under
the
direction
of
Sarath
Mandava,
Ramarao
On
Duty,
has
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
this
Friday
(July
29).
Touted
as
an
action-thriller,
the
movie,
which
showcased
the
energetic
star
in
the
role
of
a
government
servant,
Deputy
Collector
B
Ramarao,
is
said
to
have
all
the
essential
elements
of
a
commercial
pot-boiler.
Going
by
the
first-hand
reviews
of
a
few
critics
who
got
to
watch
the
movie
earlier
than
others,
the
movie
is
an
out-and-out
action
drama
designed
to
cater
to
the
actor's
fans.
Check
out
some
of
the
Tweets
about
Ramarao
On
Duty
down
below:
.
.Divyansha
Kaushik
portrayed
the
role
of
Nandini
in
the
movie
where
Rajisha
Vijayan
can
be
seen
in
the
character
of
Deepa.
Venu
Thottempudi,
who
made
a
comeback
on
the
silver
screen
after
about
15
years
was
seen
in
the
role
of
a
cop,
Circle
Inspector
Jammi
Murali.
Tanikella
Bharani,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Surekha
Vani,
Madhusudhan
Rao,
Nassar,
Naresh,
Chaitanya
Krishna,
Pavitra
Lokesh,
John
Vijay
are
a
few
actors
who
performed
other
important
roles
in
the
film.
Ramarao
On
Duty
has
music
and
background
score
composed
by
Sam
CS
and
cinematography
by
Sathyan
Sooryan.
Praveen
KL
edited
the
film,
which
is
bankrolled
collectively
by
Ravi
Teja's
own
RT
Team
Works
and
Sri
Lakshmi
Venkateswara
Cinemas.