Rambha Shares Update About Her Family's Health After Car Accident, Says ‘Overwhelmed By The Love'

Former actress Rambha on Tuesday (October 1) revealed she met with an accident recently in Canada. She was returning home after picking up her children from school when another car rammed into hers at an intersection. Taking to her Instagram account, Rambha said that they are all safe now and have suffered minor injuries. She also informed that her younger daughter, Sasha, was admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

The actress shared photos from the accident spot and asked her followers to pray for her family. She has now shared an update on her family's health on social media. She conducted an Instagram Live and thanked everybody who prayed for her daughter's recovery. Further, she also added that they have all recovered from the accident and are back home now. Rambha lives with her husband and three kids in Canada.

Rambha, in the video, can be heard saying, "To all my fans, friends and family members who all prayed for our speedy recovery and our safety, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. My kids and I are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed by the love and support I am getting from you all. I have no words to express my happiness and joy that you all support me. My children are safe, especially my daughter Sasha is also safe. We all came back to our house. Thank you, I love you all." Watch video here

Fans soon flooded the live session with "get well soon" messages. Actress and politician Khushbu Sunder dropped a message and wrote, "stay safe Jaya.. love to all . Miss you," followed by several red hearts and folding hand emojis. Rambha too expressed her happiness that she is still being remembered and said, "I am so happy that you all remember me and love me the same."

Rambha was among the most popular faces in Indian cinema. She actively worked during the 90s in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Born as Vijayalakshmi Yeedi, she has acted with several big names across industries, including Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Hasan, and Mammootty, among others. Rambha quit showbiz after getting married to Canada-based businessman Inthiran Pathmanathan in 2010 and moved to Canada. Both share two girls and a boy together.