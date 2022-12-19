Bigg Boss Telugu 7: After Nagarjuna's EXIT, Rana Daggubati To Host Upcoming Season? Here's What We Know

Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna Photo Credit: Internet

Actor-Producer Rana Daggubati is one of the busiest Tollywood personalities. He is always occupied with several crafts of filmmaking aspects. From encouraging new talent by giving them a platform to showcase their merit, the Bhallaladeva of Tollywood is a man of a huge heart. He is also hungry for good work and great opportunities. The actor, who is listening to scripts currently is now rumoured to have green signaled an opportunity to unleash his other side.

If the insider buzz is anything to be believed, we hear that Rana will be hosting the upcoming season 7 of the world's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu. So far, since the show's commencement in Telugu, there are three hosts. The first season was hosted by none other than Jr NTR marking his Television debut.

The season registered a phenomenal success. Next, for the second one, Natural star Nani took over. Unfortunately for him, there was a severe backlash for his hosting skills. Although he was at his best, Nani received flak for that particular season. And from season 3, Akkineni Nagarjuna took over as the host and has been running the show for three continuous years.

Owing to the poor response from the viewers, negative comments about his behaviour towards the housemates, and the boredom that can be seen on his face, the veteran reportedly decided to quit hosting the show.

Nagarjuna on BB 6 Photo Credit: Star Maa

Honestly, after season 4, Nagarjuna wanted to quit the show. However, as nobody was willing to take up the position, the makers have struck a good deal with Nagarjuna to continue for another season. Per each episode, Nagarjuna is said to have received Rs 60 Lakh in the form of remuneration for hosting season 6.

After the grand finale, now it looks like the makers of the reality show should bring in someone to replace Nagarjuna and pump new spirits into the show. Megastar Chiranjeevi was also approached for the same, say sources. Whether Rana will come on board or not, is to be seen.