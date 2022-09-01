Ranga Ranga Vaibhavamga Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say About Vaishnav Tej's Latest Film

Actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who scored a massive hit with his debut, Uppena, is back with yet another romantic drama titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The movie, which is directed by Gireeshaaya, hit the screens amid decent expectations from the mega fans on September 2. The movie has Ketika Sharma as its female lead opposite Vaisshnav.

The movie depicts Vaisshnav as a medico and going by the trailer, the movie is a love story of two childhood friends who fight with each other and vow not to speak to each other until a the other one says sorry. They are also family friends.

The moviegoers, who have watched the film a bit earlier than others, have taken to their Twitter handles to share their opinions on the film. Check them out here:

The film stars Satya, Fish Venkat, Subbaraju, Prabhu, Naresh, Naveen Chandra, Tulasi, Lakshmi, Pragathi, and Raghu Babu among others in pivotal roles.

Vaisshnav Tej came out with Kondapolam, a rustic film with Rakul Preet Singh as the film's female lead. The movie, however, failed to create an impression among the filmgoers and fans. The movie was a flop at the box office and Vaisshnav has picked another love story as his third film to test his luck this time. The movie's trailer looks promising.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is cinematographed by Shamdat Sainudeen.

BVSN Prasad produced the film under his Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner and Bapineedu B presented the movie.