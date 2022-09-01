Ranga Ranga Vaibhavamga Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say About Vaishnav Tej's Latest Film

Actor
Panja
Vaisshnav
Tej,
who
scored
a
massive
hit
with
his
debut,
Uppena,
is
back
with
yet
another
romantic
drama
titled
Ranga
Ranga
Vaibhavanga.
The
movie,
which
is
directed
by
Gireeshaaya,
hit
the
screens
amid
decent
expectations
from
the
mega
fans
on
September
2.
The
movie
has
Ketika
Sharma
as
its
female
lead
opposite
Vaisshnav.
The
movie
depicts
Vaisshnav
as
a
medico
and
going
by
the
trailer,
the
movie
is
a
love
story
of
two
childhood
friends
who
fight
with
each
other
and
vow
not
to
speak
to
each
other
until
a
the
other
one
says
sorry.
They
are
also
family
friends.
The
moviegoers,
who
have
watched
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
others,
have
taken
to
their
Twitter
handles
to
share
their
opinions
on
the
film.
Check
them
out
here:
The
film
stars
Satya,
Fish
Venkat,
Subbaraju,
Prabhu,
Naresh,
Naveen
Chandra,
Tulasi,
Lakshmi,
Pragathi,
and
Raghu
Babu
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Vaisshnav
Tej
came
out
with
Kondapolam,
a
rustic
film
with
Rakul
Preet
Singh
as
the
film's
female
lead.
The
movie,
however,
failed
to
create
an
impression
among
the
filmgoers
and
fans.
The
movie
was
a
flop
at
the
box
office
and
Vaisshnav
has
picked
another
love
story
as
his
third
film
to
test
his
luck
this
time.
The
movie's
trailer
looks
promising.
Ranga
Ranga
Vaibhavanga
has
music
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad
and
is
cinematographed
by
Shamdat
Sainudeen.
BVSN
Prasad
produced
the
film
under
his
Sri
Venkateswara
Cine
Chitra
banner
and
Bapineedu
B
presented
the
movie.