Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vaisshnav Tej's Third Film Opens !

Actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej's latest film, a family drama entwined with a romantic love story, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, hit the screens with a negative response. The movie is the third film for Vaisshnav, brother of actor Sai Dharam Tej. He tasted tremendous success with his debut film Uppena but unfortunately for the actor, his two consecutive films failed to impress the audience.

The first-weekend share is around Rs 3 Crore. The theatrical shares of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga are valued at Rs 11 Crore approximately. The movie is headed straight towards becoming a disaster.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is the story of two childhood friends, who develop a dislike for each other despite their families sharing a thick bond. Their hatred for each other continues to grow as they pursue MBBS. Their love, conflict, and family issues form the crux of the film.

Actors like VK Naresh, Prabhu Ganeshan, Naveen Chandra, Tulasi, Pragathi, Subbaraju, Nagababu Konidela, Satya, Ali, Fish Venkat, Jhansi, and Raghu Babu are a few notable actors among others who played prominent roles in Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

The movie was called out for a bland storyline, inefficient characterizations, mediocre taking, and technicalities with an uninteresting storytelling format. The performances of the cast, irrespective of several senior character artists playing crucial roles in the film, failed to sustain the weekend, despite no competition at the box office.

Directed by Gireesaaya, the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. BVSN Prasad produced the film under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. Shamdat cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.