Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Enter Wedlock This Year: Reports

Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the glory of her latest release Pushpa, has now hit the headlines over her rumoured relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The duo's relationship has been making rounds on the internet for years now, and the latest report suggests that the duo is most likely to enter into wedlock this year.

Reportedly, the actors are planning to tie the knot by the end of 2022 and will be announcing the big news in the days to come. Though there is no official confirmation, fans of the two actors have been celebrating the buzz on social media, with many expecting the duo to finally make their concealed relationship official.

Coincidentally, the actress during her recent interaction with India Today spoke about her thoughts on marriage. Expressing that she is too young for an espousal, she said, "I don't know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven't given it a thought. But having said that, you should be with someone who makes you comfortable."

Although Rashmika and Vijay never admitted about being in a relationship, their chemistry in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam and off-screen camaraderie had sparked rumours about them dating. Last year in December, the duo was spotted together in Goa, and a few pictures of them had even surfaced on the internet. It was also speculated that the duo celebrated New Year together. A case in point is the resemblance of Rashmika and Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda's pictures on Instagram which were spotted by netizens back then.

Workwise, Rashmika Mandanna has Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa 2: The Rule. She is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. Rashmika also has Goodbye in the pipeline. Interestingly, Vijay will also soon make his debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Liger.