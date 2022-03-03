Rashmika Mandanna Has THIS To Say On Wedding Rumours With Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda

Not too long ago, it was speculated that south actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up to finally tie the knot. It was also reported that the duo will soon announce their wedding on social media and even reveal about dating each other for years now. Though not directly, Deverakonda had rubbished the ongoing rumour through one of his recent tweets. Hinting at the news, he wrote, "As usual nonsense..Don't we just ❤️ da news!"

Well now, days after his tweet, Rashmika has addressed the rumour, only to quash them once and for all. During her recent interaction with Mirchi9, the diva said, "It is just a time pass rumour. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be."

Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their sparkling chemistry on and off-screen paved way for rumours about them dating. Last year in December, the duo was spotted together in Goa, and a few pictures of them had even surfaced on the internet. It was also speculated that the duo celebrated New Year together. A case in point is the resemblance of Rashmika and Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda's pictures on Instagram, which were spotted by netizens back then.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding On Cards? Here's What The Liger Actor Has To Say!

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Enter Wedlock This Year: Reports

On a related note, her take on being categorized as a north or south actor has also made headlines for all the relevant reasons. Stating that she wants to be an actor with a pan-India appeal, Rashmika said that she doesn't want to be categorized in any industry as a north or south actor. Adding that she is open to doing great films irrespective of language, she said, "People call me Srivalli (her character in Pushpa) or Geetha (from Geetha Govindam) etc. So the audiences remember my character, which means they are watching all the content."

Workwise, Rashmika Mandanna has Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa 2: The Rule. She is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. She also has Goodbye in the pipeline.