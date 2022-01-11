    For Quick Alerts
      Rashmika Mandanna Oozes Oomph In Her Latest Pictures, Take A Look!

      National Crush Rashmika Mandanna never fails to add a zing of oomph in her glamorous photoshoots and her recent pictures on Instagram are no different. The actress turned up the heat in a recent photoshoot, where she was seen rocking a golden embellished sheer gown with a plunging neckline.

      In the caption, she asked her fans what they thought about the outfit, which read, "What do you guys think of this look? 🔥"

      Rashmika is currently riding the high horse with the massive success of her first pan-India film, Pushpa co-starring Allu Arjun. This year, she will be debuting in Bollywood with Mission Majnu and Goodbye, which is highly anticipated.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 17:20 [IST]
      X