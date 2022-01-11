Rashmika Mandanna Oozes Oomph In Her Latest Pictures, Take A Look!

National
Crush
Rashmika
Mandanna
never
fails
to
add
a
zing
of
oomph
in
her
glamorous
photoshoots
and
her
recent
pictures
on
Instagram
are
no
different.
The
actress
turned
up
the
heat
in
a
recent
photoshoot,
where
she
was
seen
rocking
a
golden
embellished
sheer
gown
with
a
plunging
neckline.
In
the
caption,
she
asked
her
fans
what
they
thought
about
the
outfit,
which
read,
"What
do
you
guys
think
of
this
look?
🔥"
Rashmika
is
currently
riding
the
high
horse
with
the
massive
success
of
her
first
pan-India
film,
Pushpa
co-starring
Allu
Arjun.
This
year,
she
will
be
debuting
in
Bollywood
with
Mission
Majnu
and
Goodbye,
which
is
highly
anticipated.