Rashmika Mandanna To Sizzle In A Special Song For Vijay Deverakonda- Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana?

Vijay
Deverakonda,
who
is
currently
awaiting
the
release
of
his
latest
bilingual
project
with
the
pan-India
release-
Liger,
is
again
teaming
up
with
Liger's
director
Puri
Jagannadh.
The
team
at
Puri
Connects-
Charmme
Kaur
and
Puri
Jagannadh
have
already
announced
the
film's
title
as
Jana
Gana
Mana
(JGM)
and
a
launch
event
was
held
in
March
with
pomp
where
Vijay
alighted
from
a
Helicopter.
Jana
Gana
Mana
is
a
patriotic
film,
needless
to
say.
The
unit
also
released
a
poster,
a
motion
teaser,
and
a
release
date
during
the
announcement
of
the
film.
The
movie's
unit
began
shooting
for
the
film
recently
in
Mumbai
and
in
Hyderabad
where
the
film's
female
lead,
actress
Pooja
Hegde
joined
them.
The
latest
buzz
about
the
film
is
that
Vijay
Deverakonda's
close
friend,
actress
Rashmika
Mandanna
will
be
seen
in
a
special
song
in
the
film.
The
makers
have
roped
in
the
chirpy
actress
for
this
song
which
she
happily
agreed
to
do,
because
of
the
friendship
she
shares
with
Vijay.
While
this
is
just
another
information
about
the
film,
we
are
still
awaiting
confirmation
of
the
same.
Vijay
and
Rashmika
are
Tollywood's
cute
pair
and
have
worked
together
in
two
films
earlier-
Geetha
Govindam
and
Dear
Comrade.
Jana
Gana
Mana
is
a
pan-
India
project
and
will
be
released
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Hindi,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
The
makers
announced
that
JGM
is
aimed
for
a
grand
worldwide
release
on
August
3,
2023.