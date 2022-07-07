Rashmika Mandanna To Sizzle In A Special Song For Vijay Deverakonda- Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana?

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently awaiting the release of his latest bilingual project with the pan-India release- Liger, is again teaming up with Liger's director Puri Jagannadh. The team at Puri Connects- Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh have already announced the film's title as Jana Gana Mana (JGM) and a launch event was held in March with pomp where Vijay alighted from a Helicopter.

Jana Gana Mana is a patriotic film, needless to say. The unit also released a poster, a motion teaser, and a release date during the announcement of the film. The movie's unit began shooting for the film recently in Mumbai and in Hyderabad where the film's female lead, actress Pooja Hegde joined them.

The latest buzz about the film is that Vijay Deverakonda's close friend, actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a special song in the film. The makers have roped in the chirpy actress for this song which she happily agreed to do, because of the friendship she shares with Vijay.

While this is just another information about the film, we are still awaiting confirmation of the same. Vijay and Rashmika are Tollywood's cute pair and have worked together in two films earlier- Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Jana Gana Mana is a pan- India project and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers announced that JGM is aimed for a grand worldwide release on August 3, 2023.