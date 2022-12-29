Dhamaka: Ravi Teja's Latest Romantic Comedy Sets A New Record In Overseas, Details Here!

Dhamaka Poster Photo Credit: Gallery

Dhamaka, the latest action-comedy starring Massraja Ravi Teja is running successfully at the box office. Written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the movie stars actress Sreeleela as the female lead. The movie was released on December 23 all over the world to a divided talk at first and later went on to receive positive reviews for its comedy. Within four days of its theatrical release, Dhamaka achieved break-even and is now in the profit zone.

Dhamaka, which is also a winner at the theatres overseas, has set a new record for Ravi Teja. The movie is the first highest-grosser for him in the overseas market. It was believed that mass entertainers wouldn't perform well overseas but this time, for Ravi Teja, it worked wonders. The actor has been desperate for success and after Gopichand Malineni's Krack, Ravi Teja's Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty fell flat. It is high time for him to come back and he rightly did it with Dhamaka, even if the story isn't new.

In Dhamaka, Ravi Teja plays two characters- Swami and Anand Chakravarthy. Swami is a middle-class guy who is on a look out for a job, and Anand is the scion of a huge business magnate. They both fall in love with a girl name Pranavi, who develops feelings for them both. In the middle of this romantic angle comes the interesting comedy track of Rao Ramesh and Hyper Aadi. The antagonists want to acquire the business empire of Anand Chakravarthy, and he playfully brings them to terms.

Dhamaka is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The film's background score and music were composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The cinematography was handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Prawin Pudi worked as its editor.

He will be next seen in an extended cameo in megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. In addition, he has three more films lined up in the form of Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ravanasura, and an untitled film through which cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni makes his directorial debut.