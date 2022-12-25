Dhamaka Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's Action Drama Gets A Lukewarm Response!

Dhamaka Photo Credit: Twitter

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja hit the screens on Christmas eve with Dhamaka, written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The movie, touted as an action comedy film stars Sreeleela as the female lead. The movie opened to divided response at the box office.

Ravi Teja needs a good hit to keep his profile rising. The actor delivered back-to-back flops and had pinned several hopes on Dhamaka. As much as the film is heavily dependent on the regular cinematic tropes that Tollywood commercial films follow, there are a few good moments in the film that evoke laughter. The track between Hyper Aadi and Rao Ramesh, a few fighting scenes, Ravi Teja's comedy, and the songs enthrall the viewers momentarily. However, with the run-of-the-mill story and narration, the movie fell flat toward the end.

Despite an age gap of 33 years, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela manage to hide away the awkwardness through their rapport. They both dance like a dream in the songs which are picturized well. Songs like 'Dandakadiyal' and 'Jinthaak' stand out among the rest.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Massraja Ravi Teja's Dhamaka here:

Day 1: Rs 6.70 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7 Crore

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 13.70 Crore

Dhamaka is a production venture of TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, who produced the movie under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Dhamaka was cinematographed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and edited by Prawin Pudi. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the film's background score and tunes.