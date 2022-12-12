Waltair Veerayya: Massraja Ravi Teja's First Look Teaser From Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Film Is Out!

Ravi Teja In Waltair Veerayya Photo Credit: Twitter

The excitement around Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Waltair Veerayya has got bigger with the revelation of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's character, a fiery cop. The first look poster of the actor was releaved on December 12. The actor, who himself has a huge fanbase jumped at the opportunity when he was offered the role in Waltair Veerayya to star alongside Chiranjeevi, whom he adores. The movie is all set to hit the screens on January 13 for Sankranthi.

Director Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra) and Chiranjeevi released the first look teaser of Ravi Teja on their social media platforms. "He is always my power," Bobby said in the tweet introducing him as 'ACP Vikram Sagar'.

The name and characterisation of ACP Vikram Sagar reminds one of Vikram Singh Rathore, IPS, one of the most powerful characters portrayed by Ravi Teja in his career-best movie Vikramarkudu, under the direction of SS Rajamouli.

In the teaser, Ravi Teja could be seen roughing up several men with ease while holding a goat. The background score, by Devi Sri Prasad, in the teaser was powerful enough to match the screen presence of Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja is playing a full-length character in Chiranjeevi's movie for the first time. The duo earlier worked as brothers in the film titled Annayya.

Ravi Teja on his Twitter handle wrote, "ఏం రా వారి .. సమజయిందా!

సంక్రాంతి కి పూనకాలు లోడింగ్ అని

Delighted to be sharing my First Look Teaser from #WaltairVeerayya

Reporting as ACP Vikram Sagar this Sankranthi " (Sic).

Given all the pre-release hype, the movie is raising expectations among the mega fans and Ravi Teja's fans. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film.

Shruthi Haasan and Catherine Tresa are playing the female lead characters in the film. The movie unit is shooting songs with Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan currently in snow-clad Europe.

Fans believe that Ravi Teja's role will be an added advantage to the film which is assumed as a perfect comeback to the mass image of Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja's film Dhamaka is set to release on December 23 this year. He also has projects such as Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao besides another film with Karthik Gattamneni in the pipeline. His last movie Ramarao on Duty tanked at the box office.