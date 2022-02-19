RC 15: THIS Actress Confirms Her Inclusion In Ram Charan's Next!

Actress Anjali, who was previously seen in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, has confirmed her inclusion in the upcoming multilingual film #RC15 starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The diva took to her Instagram handle on Saturday (February 19) to share a few sun-kissed pictures donning an alluring black floral print outfit.

Expressing her excitement over joining the sets, she captioned the post as, "Get a job you don't need a vacation from 🖤🤍On my way to #rc15 sets 🎥🧿#rc15 #svc50 #directorshankar #excited #happy #me #shoot #life #work #love #selfie #mood #carfie."

Well, earlier, the makers of #RC15 had unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring the core team members. As the celebrities were seen wearing shades of black, their faces were unclear, which had confused many despite rumours about Anjali's inclusion.

Notably, actors including SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra are also a part of the project. Ram Charan's film tentatively titled #RC15 marks his first collaboration with director S Shankar. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead, and it's her second outing with the Mega Power Star after their 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the actioner made on a budget of Rs 170 Crore, is being planned to release in Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi. #RC15 has music composed by S Thaman and camera cranked by Tirru.

Announced in February 2021, the film was launched in September 2021 in Hyderabad and the event was graced by Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and Ranveer Singh, the leading man of Shankar's next (Anniyan Hindi remake).