RC 15 Update: New Addition To The Cast, Possibly A Villain

The official handle of the Sri Venkateswara Creations has tweeted today that SJ Suryah has joined the team of #RC15. Ram Charan's fifteenth movie is under production, directed by Shankar. The film is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, and this will be the fiftieth project for the production house. The caption of the announcement poster reads "SJ Surya On Floors To Floor You."

SJ Suryah was a successful director who turned into an actor many years back, and in the past few years, he has been donning negative roles and has proved quite successful too. It is very likely that the actor will play an antagonist in #RC15, and it would be interesting to see Ram Charan opposite him. SJ Suryah was also in Mahesh Babu's Spyder.

#RC15's cast now includes Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Raghu Babu, and Samuthirakani.

The film's music is scored by Thaman, and Thirunavukkarasu is the DOP. Rathanvelu supported the cinematography of a few portions due to scheduling conflicts. Shameer Muhammed is the editor for the project. The story has been written by Karthik Subburaj, and the screenplay has been written by Shankar.

Shankar has been switching between #RC15 and Indian 2 shoots. #RC15 began shoot after there was a pause in Indian 2 shoot. However, when Indian 2 shoot was all set to be resumed, it was not clear whether #RC15 shoot will continue or pause. Shankar tweeted on August 24, and clarified that the films will be shot simultaneously. It's extremely rare that a director handles two different big-budget films in two industries simultaneously.