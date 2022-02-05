RC 16: Rashmika Mandanna To Play The Female Lead In Ram Charan's Next?

Looks like Rashmika Mandanna is all set to pair up opposite yet another Tollywood superstar. After the super success of her Telugu films like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma and Pushpa: The Rise with Mahesh Babu, Nithiin and Allu Arjun respectively, she is reportedly planning to team up with Ram Charan for her next. As per the ongoing buzz, she will be joining hands with the Mega Power Star for #RC16 helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Touted to be a sci-fi drama based on the time travel concept, the project will go on floors after Ram Charan wraps up the shoot of #RC15 directed by Shankar. Earlier, reports were rife that Bollywood diva Disha Patani has been approached for the role, but seems like she has declined the offer owing to her precommitment. Well, if the buzz turns out to be true, #RC16 will mark Rashmika's maiden collaboration with Charan.

Talking about their already confirmed projects, the diva is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The spy thriller directed by Shantanu Bagchi will release on May 13. She has also bagged another big-ticket film opposite Amitabh Bachchan titled Goodbye. Down south, she has two projects namely Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu (releasing on February 25) and Pushpa: The Rule. She was previously seen in Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun.

As for Ram Charan, he is currently awaiting the release of RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Jr NTR, which will hit the theatres on March 25. His film Acharya, with director Koratala Siva and father Megastar Chiranjeevi, will release on April 29. Charan also has #RC15 with Shankar in the pipeline. He was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama