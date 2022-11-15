RGV Pays Tributes To Telugu Super Star Krishna In His Style

Veteran director Ram Gopal Varma is known for his weird comments. Though his comments sound weird and creepy at times, he has his style of handling a situation. One can easily understand that this man isn't afraid about expressing his thoughts, which at times shakes one's alter-ego. And him targeting heroes and hero worship isn't the first time.

Today too, RGV had paid respects for the demise of Telugu Superstar Krishna, with a strange tweet that didn't go well with Mahesh Babu's fans.

No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna garu and Vijayanirmalagaru are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing 💐💐💐 https://t.co/md0sOArEeG via @YouTube — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 15, 2022

The tweet read, " No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna garu and Vijayanirmalagaru are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing". He also attached a video of a duet song from the movie 'Mosagallaku Mosagadu', starring Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala.

This is not the first time that RGV deals with a personal loss absurdly. A few years ago, when Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's mother passed away, media houses quoted RGV that "instead of crying and making the family sad, one should talk about the special moments shared with the deceased person and make the death a memorable one for both the deceased and the family. Celebration didn't mean partying joyfully but to remember the person's virtues".

While Tollywood fans and the industry collegues are paying their heartfelt tributes to the Ghattamaneni family, many felt RGV's tweet ghastly.

Last night, Telugu actor, politician and actor Mahesh Babu's father Krishna Ghattamaneni died due to cardiac arrest.

Krishna was married to Indira Devi before marrying actress Vijaya Nirmala. It was alleged that Krishna was close with his second wife Vijaya Nirmala and was left devastated after her sudden demise.

While he was trying to cope up with her loss, his first wife Indira Devi too died this September. The loss of loved ones, combined with age factor is said to have taken toll on Krishna's health. Actor Krishna has also worn many hats apart from acting. He was producer, director and a politician too.

Our deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family!