RGV Says Jersey’s Failure Signals The Death Of Remakes; Asks Bollywood To Come Up With A ‘Vaccine’

After the humongous success of pan-India films such as Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, Ram Gopal Varma feels that Bollywood will suffer a lot if the makers don't come up with good content-oriented films. For the unversed, the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa crossed Rs 100 Crore mark in the Hindi market, whereas, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 have collected more than Rs 1000 Crores at the box office so far.

Sadly, Shahid Kapoor's recent film Jersey suffered a big loss due to the South Indian films' performances at the box office. It has to be noted that Jersey has minted Rs 14 Crore in the first weekend. For the unversed, the film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

After seeing Jersey's failure at the box office, director Ram Gopal Varma said it is the death of remakes. He took to Twitter and wrote a bunch of tweets slamming Bollywood for not using creative ideas and used the hashtag #DeathofRemakes. He asked Bollywood makers to make films on good content.

RGV tweeted, "The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals ,if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes." (sic)

The filmmaker further stated that if Nani's original film from Telugu was dubbed and released in theatres then, it would have made good numbers at the box office. He wrote, "After the monstrous successes of dubbed films like #Pushpa , #RRR and #KGF2 , no south film with good content will be sold for remake rights as even both the content and regional stars are being liked by the Hindi audiences #DeathOfRemakes." (sic)

Ram Gopal Varma also said that Bollywood could face trouble while buying the remake rights of South films, as after the successful trend of Pan-India films, the makers from South could dub their films in other languages to make more business at the box office.

The Satya director also stated that Tollywood and Sandalwood industries have infected Bollywood, and the Hindi film industry will now have to come up with a vaccine. RGV tweeted, "TELUGU and KANNADA films have INFECTED Hindi films like a COVID VIRUS..Hoping that BOLLYWOOD will soon come up with a VACCINE 💐." (sic)

Well, Ram Gopal Varma's statements are quite bitter, but many people find it true and want Bollywood makers to make films like South. Let us tell you, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra will be a pan-India release and fans have high expectations from the film.