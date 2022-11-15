RIP Krishna: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Jr NTR 'Heartbroken', CM Jagan Reddy Pays Tribute To The Veteran
Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away in the wee hours of Monday at the age of 79. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died today in Hyderabad around 4 a.m. He was brought to the emergency department of the hospital at 1.15 am, the doctors said. Krishna's first wife and mother of actor Mahesh Babu died in September this year.
Krishna's elder son Ramesh Babu had died in January 2022, while his second wife, actress Vijaya Nirmala, passed away in 2019. He was father-in-law to TDP leader Jay Galla and had joined Congress party in the 1980s and became an MP. However, he had quit politics after the death of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Meanwhile, as the news of his death spread, tributes have been pouring in from all corners. See reactions:-
Former
Andhra
Pradesh
Chief
Minister
N
Chandrababu
Naidu
shared
a
throwback
picture
of
himself
with
Krishna
to
express
his
grief
over
the
star's
demise.
The
politician
offered
his
heartfelt
condolences
to
Mahesh
Babu.
"He
is
Alluri...
He
is
our
James
Bond," said
Andhra
Pradesh
CM
Y
S
Jagan
Mohan
Reddy.
Actor Ravi Teja tweeted, "Such a devastating loss to the entire film industry, What a Legend he was. I had the pleasure of working with him and a total privilege to know him personally. Rest in peace #SuperStarKrishna garu! Heartfelt condolences to Mahesh & family in this hour of grief. OM SHANTI"
"Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir.. @ItsActorNaresh.. @urstrulyMahesh," wrote producer MS Raju.
Mourning
the
demise
of
superstar
Krishna,
actress
Rakul
Preet
Singh
wrote,
"Condolences
to
@urstrulyMahesh
sir
and
his
family.
It's
heartbreaking
for
every
fan.
Thank
you,
sir,
for
your
contribution
to
Indian
cinema.
There
will
be
no
one
like
you.
RIP."
Jr NTR paid his last tribute to the veteran actor and wrote in Telugu, "Krishna garu is another name for adventure. Apart from many experimental films and typical characters, your credit for introducing many techniques to Telugu cinema will always be remembered. My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever."
Born
as
Ghattamaneni
Shivarama
Krishna,
he
made
his
debut
as
a
lead
actor
in
1965
with
director
Adurthi
Subba
Rao's
romantic
drama
Thene
Manasulu.
He
then
went
on
to
become
a
popular
Telugu
actor.
The
legendary
star
was
reportedly
depressed
after
the
death
of
his
wife,
Indira
Devi.