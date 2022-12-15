Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: New Twist! Rohit Gets A Chance To Appeal For Votes Days Before Grand Finale!

Rohit Sahni Photo Credit: Star Maa

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Day 102, the Bigg Boss announced 'Akhari Poratam' task, which allows the housemates to seek votes from their fans and viewers of the reality show. In an attempt to give a fair chance to the contestants, the task was played in two levels.

Contestants Srihan, Revanth, Keerthi, and Sri Satya went to level two and played the 'Egg task', where they were asked to arrange eggs on top of shot glasses using their legs. However, Adi Reddy and Rohit won the task's first level and Sri Satya and Revanth won the second level of the task. They were then ordered to elect one housemate among the four winning contestants. All the housemates unanimously decided that Rohit should be allowed to appeal for votes.

After the decision was made, Rohit then stood behind the 'Vote For Me' frame and requested the followers to show their support. Rohit Sahni entered the show with his wife Marina Abraham. The couple played together in the beginning as a unit and later as two individual contestants. Just three weeks ago, Marina left the house in the elimination process. Although Rohit was devastated, he improved his graph and became more visible as the number of housemates decreased.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Photo Credit: Star Maa

Sri Satya's elimination will be telecasted in Thursday's episode on December 15. The house will be left with the top five finalists-Revanth, Srihan, Rohit, Adi Reddy, and Keerthi. During the 'Akhari Poratam' task, Sri Satya called out Revanth for not abiding by the game rules. Srihan, who was involved in their issue later blamed Sri Satya for his defeat in the task. Sri Satya then questioned Srihan on why he couldn't win the second round?

Tune into the Star Maa channel at 10 pm on weekdays to catch the latest episodes of the season. The grand finale will be aired on December 18. Disney+ Hotstar is streaming the entire episodes of the season.