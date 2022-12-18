Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale: Rohit Grabs The Fifth Spot On The Show; Check Out Who Holds The 3rd & 4th Position

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finalists Photo Credit: Internet

The finale of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season was quite an event. Amid several allegations and unfair eliminations, the top five finalists- Revanth, Srihan, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, and Rohit faced judgment day on December 17.

Dubbed the biggest reality show on Telugu TV, the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 began on September 4 with as many as 21 contestants. By the end of its run on December 17, the top five finalists had gone onwards to take part in the grand finale.

While it was rumoured that Adi Reddy walked away with the suitcase prize money of Rs 25 Lakh, we hear that contestant Keerthi stood in the top three as the third one after Revanth and Srihan. Rohit settled for the fifth position.

Massraja Ravi Teja and Nikhil Siddhartha graced the reality show's grand finale as the chief guests. The show's host Akkineni Nagarjuna and the chief guests handed over the trophy to the winning contestant. The finale also had several spellbinding dance performances.

The rest of the housemates who got eliminated include Abhinayasri, Shani, Baladitya, Rajsekhar, Arjun Kalyan, Surya, Inaya, Faima, Sudeepa, Neha, Arohi, Chalaki Chanti, Vasanthi, Marina Abraham, Geetu and Sri Satya. Most of the available contestants have appeared for the finale episode to cheer for their finalist housemates.

Stay tuned to the Star Maa channel to catch the latest grand finale episode filled with energetic dance performances and anxious moments. The entire content and the episodes are also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.