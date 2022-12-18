Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale: Rohit Grabs The Fifth Spot On The Show; Check Out Who Holds The 3rd & 4th Position

The
finale
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
season
was
quite
an
event.
Amid
several
allegations
and
unfair
eliminations,
the
top
five
finalists-
Revanth,
Srihan,
Keerthi,
Adi
Reddy,
and
Rohit
faced
judgment
day
on
December
17.
Dubbed
the
biggest
reality
show
on
Telugu
TV,
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
season
6
began
on
September
4
with
as
many
as
21
contestants.
By
the
end
of
its
run
on
December
17,
the
top
five
finalists
had
gone
onwards
to
take
part
in
the
grand
finale.
While
it
was
rumoured
that
Adi
Reddy
walked
away
with
the
suitcase
prize
money
of
Rs
25
Lakh,
we
hear
that
contestant
Keerthi
stood
in
the
top
three
as
the
third
one
after
Revanth
and
Srihan.
Rohit
settled
for
the
fifth
position.
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
and
Nikhil
Siddhartha
graced
the
reality
show's
grand
finale
as
the
chief
guests.
The
show's
host
Akkineni
Nagarjuna
and
the
chief
guests
handed
over
the
trophy
to
the
winning
contestant.
The
finale
also
had
several
spellbinding
dance
performances.
The
rest
of
the
housemates
who
got
eliminated
include
Abhinayasri,
Shani,
Baladitya,
Rajsekhar,
Arjun
Kalyan,
Surya,
Inaya,
Faima,
Sudeepa,
Neha,
Arohi,
Chalaki
Chanti,
Vasanthi,
Marina
Abraham,
Geetu
and
Sri
Satya.
Most
of
the
available
contestants
have
appeared
for
the
finale
episode
to
cheer
for
their
finalist
housemates.
