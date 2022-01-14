Rowdy Boys Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Renowned producer Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy has finally made his debut with Rowdy Boys. The film written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti is said to be a romantic entertainer with a backdrop of a gang war between Medical and Engineering students. Featuring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, the film has now leaked on infamous piracy based websites and platforms including Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram. The sudden leak of the film has evidently disappointed netizens, who are now requesting movie aficionados to report the piracy links.

Rowdy Boys is having stiff competition with Bangarraju starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Interestingly, the two films were released on the occasion of Sankranti on Friday (January 14). Moreover, both the films have been getting impressive reviews on social media, and it remains to be seen who surpasses whom and emerges as the ultimate Sankranti winner.

Also featuring Vikram Sahidev and Tej Kurapati in pivotal roles, the film has a strong technical team including music composer Devi Sri Prasad, editor Madhu and cinematographer R Madhie. Backed by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Karthik Rathnam, Komalee Prasad, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi who appear in supporting roles.

On a related note, Ashish will next be seen in Selfish helmed by debutant Kashi. As for Anupama, she was previously seen in Thalli Pogathey and now has a slew of exciting projects including 18 Pages, Karthikeya 2 and Helen.