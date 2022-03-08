Rowdy Boys OTT Release Date And Time Out, Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Post its impressive theatrical release, Rowdy Boys is all set to stream online. The coming-of-age romantic drama will release on ZEE5 on March 11. Announcing the same, ZEE5 Telugu's latest tweet read, "Inko one-week lo ee Btech 💞 Medical love story, #RowdyBoys Premieres March 11th exclusively on #ZEE5!" (One week remains to witness this Btech-Medical love story)." An official confirmation about the streaming time is yet to be made official, however, reports suggest that the film will be out at 12 am.

Though the film received a mixed response from the audiences, the performances of the lead actors Ashish Reddy and Anupama Parameswaran were highly praised by the audiences and critics alike. The ratings of the film ranged from 2.0-3.0. The film was released along with Nagarjuna Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju, which clearly overshadowed Rowdy Boys at the theatres.

Rowdy Boys, written and helmed by Sree Harsha Konuganti is a film on the backdrop of a gang war between Medical and Engineering students. Notably, the film marked Ashish's debut project. For the unversed, he is renowned producer Dil Raju's nephew. Also starring Karthik Rathnam, Komalee Prasad, Srikanth Iyengar, Racha Ravi, Vikram Sahidev and Tej Kurapati in key roles, the film has Devi Sri Prasad, Madhu and R Madhie handling the music, editing and photography departments respectively.

Backed by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Rowdy Boys' filming began in January 2020 and the shoot was wrapped up on October 13, 2021.

On a related note, the songs of the film including 'Rowdy Boys Title Song', 'Preme Aakasamaithe', 'Brindavanam', and 'Date Night' among others were well received by the audiences. The trailer of Rowdy Boys was released on January 8.