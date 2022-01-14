Rowdy Boys Twitter Review: Did Ashish Reddy-Anupama Parameswaran’s Film Impress The Audience?

Just a few days ago, the trailer of Rowdy Boys was released. The 2-minute-25-second gripping footage was well received by the audiences, all thanks to the high voltage drama and romance infused all over it. Well, the film has finally graced the theatres and looks like the leading man of the entertainer, Ashish Reddy has been able to pull off his role like a pro. The film is notably Reddy's maiden venture.

Anupama Parameswaran who is playing the female lead in the film has also made an impression among the audience with her intense acting chops. In most of the sequences, it's her eyes that do all the talking. Earlier, the actress was in the news after she was highly slammed by a section of social media users, who were evidently upset with her lip locks in the film. Many had also criticized the makers for putting intimate and lip lock scenes in the trailer, stating it was a purposeful attempt to keep the new hero in the news so that it augments his popularity. Well, one thing is for sure that the two actors' sparkling chemistry has only impressed the audiences. It is also one of the factors of the entertainer that helps it progress. All in all, audiences have given a huge thumbs up to the film, which is now clashing with Nagarjuna Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju at the theatres.

Directed by Harsha Konuganti, the film is backed by Dil Raju and Shirish. For the unversed, Ashish Reddy is producer Dil Raju's nephew. Also starring Sahidev Vikram, Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati and Komalee Prasad, Rowdy Boys has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and camera cranked by Madhie.

Meanwhile, check out how netizens have reacted to the film!