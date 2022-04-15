RRR 21 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 1057 Crores Mark
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR has hit a new milestone as it grossed well over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. The periodic action epic has now grossed Rs 1057 crores worldwide and here is a detailed break-up of RRR's 3 weeks worldwide tally.
Nizam:
Rs
108.55Cr
Ceeded: 49.52Cr
UA: 33.83Cr
East: 15.60Cr
West: 12.80Cr
Guntur: 17.61Cr
Krishna: 14.17Cr
Nellore: 8.99Cr
AP-TG Total:- 261.07CR(393.65 crores Gross)
The film has collected an unprecedented Rs 261 crores in the twin Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These are mindboggling numbers as no film is even remotely close to RRR's 21 days collections tally.
KA:
42.30Cr
Tamilnadu: 37.20Cr
Kerala: 10.27Cr
Hindi: 120.10Cr
ROI: 8.75Cr
OS - 96.20Cr
Total WW: 575.89CR(Gross- 1057.00CR~)
The film is largely benefited from the theatrical revenues in the USA market, which has contributed over Rs 96 crores. RRR's 3 weeks worldwide collections now stand at Rs 1057 crores. This is Rajamouli's second Rs 1000 crores worldwide grosser after Baahubali 2.
With the arrival of Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2, RRR's box office rampage might get bogged down substantially. For those who don't already know, KGF 2 has set all-time records in terms of openings in Karnataka, Kerala, and the Northern India circuit. KGF 2 is expected to dominate the box office charts henceforth.