RRR 21 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 1057 Crores Mark

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR has hit a new milestone as it grossed well over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. The periodic action epic has now grossed Rs 1057 crores worldwide and here is a detailed break-up of RRR's 3 weeks worldwide tally.

Nizam: Rs 108.55Cr

Ceeded: 49.52Cr

UA: 33.83Cr

East: 15.60Cr

West: 12.80Cr

Guntur: 17.61Cr

Krishna: 14.17Cr

Nellore: 8.99Cr

AP-TG Total:- 261.07CR(393.65 crores Gross)

The film has collected an unprecedented Rs 261 crores in the twin Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These are mindboggling numbers as no film is even remotely close to RRR's 21 days collections tally.

KA: 42.30Cr

Tamilnadu: 37.20Cr

Kerala: 10.27Cr

Hindi: 120.10Cr

ROI: 8.75Cr

OS - 96.20Cr

Total WW: 575.89CR(Gross- 1057.00CR~)

The film is largely benefited from the theatrical revenues in the USA market, which has contributed over Rs 96 crores. RRR's 3 weeks worldwide collections now stand at Rs 1057 crores. This is Rajamouli's second Rs 1000 crores worldwide grosser after Baahubali 2.

With the arrival of Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2, RRR's box office rampage might get bogged down substantially. For those who don't already know, KGF 2 has set all-time records in terms of openings in Karnataka, Kerala, and the Northern India circuit. KGF 2 is expected to dominate the box office charts henceforth.