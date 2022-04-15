    For Quick Alerts
      RRR 21 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Film Hits Rs 1057 Crores Mark

      SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR has hit a new milestone as it grossed well over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. The periodic action epic has now grossed Rs 1057 crores worldwide and here is a detailed break-up of RRR's 3 weeks worldwide tally.

      Nizam: Rs 108.55Cr
      Ceeded: 49.52Cr
      UA: 33.83Cr
      East: 15.60Cr
      West: 12.80Cr
      Guntur: 17.61Cr
      Krishna: 14.17Cr
      Nellore: 8.99Cr

      AP-TG Total:- 261.07CR(393.65 crores Gross)

      The film has collected an unprecedented Rs 261 crores in the twin Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These are mindboggling numbers as no film is even remotely close to RRR's 21 days collections tally.

      KA: 42.30Cr
      Tamilnadu: 37.20Cr
      Kerala: 10.27Cr
      Hindi: 120.10Cr
      ROI: 8.75Cr
      OS - 96.20Cr
      Total WW: 575.89CR(Gross- 1057.00CR~)

      The film is largely benefited from the theatrical revenues in the USA market, which has contributed over Rs 96 crores. RRR's 3 weeks worldwide collections now stand at Rs 1057 crores. This is Rajamouli's second Rs 1000 crores worldwide grosser after Baahubali 2.

      With the arrival of Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2, RRR's box office rampage might get bogged down substantially. For those who don't already know, KGF 2 has set all-time records in terms of openings in Karnataka, Kerala, and the Northern India circuit. KGF 2 is expected to dominate the box office charts henceforth.

      Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:07 [IST]
