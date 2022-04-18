    For Quick Alerts
      RRR 24 Days Box Office Collections: Strong Sunday Despite KGF 2 Onslaught

      RRR, a magnum opus actioner helmed by SS Rajamouli, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and others in the lead roles held its ground at the Telugu states box office on Sunday despite the KGF 2 onslaught. The film made Rs 99 lakh in the Telugu states on Sunday. The film's 24 days worldwide and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana collections are as mentioned below.

      RRR Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 24 days collections

      Day 1 - Rs 74.11 crores share
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 99L

      Total AP TG:- 263.67CR(398.01CR~ Gross)

      RRR worldwide 24 days collections

      KA: 42.70Cr
      Tamilnadu: 37.51Cr
      Kerala: 10.35Cr
      Hindi: 123.99Cr
      ROI: 8.99Cr
      OS - 97.35Cr

      Total WW: 583.89CR(Gross- 1074.63CR~)

      RRR is expected to close its theatrical run with worldwide gross around about the Rs 1100 mark, given that there are a handful of Telugu films, including Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and others that are lined up for release in the next few weeks and the vast majority of the screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be allotted to these biggies.

      rrr kgf 2 ram charan jr ntr rajamouli
      Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
      X