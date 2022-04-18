RRR 24 Days Box Office Collections: Strong Sunday Despite KGF 2 Onslaught

RRR, a magnum opus actioner helmed by SS Rajamouli, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and others in the lead roles held its ground at the Telugu states box office on Sunday despite the KGF 2 onslaught. The film made Rs 99 lakh in the Telugu states on Sunday. The film's 24 days worldwide and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana collections are as mentioned below.

RRR Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 24 days collections

Day 1 - Rs 74.11 crores share

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 99L

Total AP TG:- 263.67CR(398.01CR~ Gross)

RRR worldwide 24 days collections

KA: 42.70Cr

Tamilnadu: 37.51Cr

Kerala: 10.35Cr

Hindi: 123.99Cr

ROI: 8.99Cr

OS - 97.35Cr

Total WW: 583.89CR(Gross- 1074.63CR~)

RRR is expected to close its theatrical run with worldwide gross around about the Rs 1100 mark, given that there are a handful of Telugu films, including Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and others that are lined up for release in the next few weeks and the vast majority of the screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be allotted to these biggies.