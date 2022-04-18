RRR 24 Days Box Office Collections: Strong Sunday Despite KGF 2 Onslaught
RRR, a magnum opus actioner helmed by SS Rajamouli, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and others in the lead roles held its ground at the Telugu states box office on Sunday despite the KGF 2 onslaught. The film made Rs 99 lakh in the Telugu states on Sunday. The film's 24 days worldwide and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana collections are as mentioned below.
RRR Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 24 days collections
Day
1
-
Rs
74.11
crores
share
Day 2 - 31.63Cr
Day 3 - 33.53Cr
Day 4 - 17.73Cr
Day 5 - 13.63Cr
Day 6 - 9.54Cr
Day 7 - 7.48Cr
Day 8 - 8.33Cr
Day 9 - 19.62Cr
Day 10 - 16.10Cr
Day 11 - 4.98Cr
Day 12 - 4.88Cr
Day 13 - 2.54Cr
Day 14 - 1.86Cr
Day 15 - 1.75Cr
Day 16 - 3.10Cr
Day 17 - 4.71Cr
Day 18 - 81L
Day 19 - 64L
Day 20 - 34L
Day 21 - 96L
Day 22 - 84L
Day 23 - 67L
Day 24 - 99L
Total AP TG:- 263.67CR(398.01CR~ Gross)
RRR worldwide 24 days collections
KA:
42.70Cr
Tamilnadu: 37.51Cr
Kerala: 10.35Cr
Hindi: 123.99Cr
ROI: 8.99Cr
OS - 97.35Cr
Total WW: 583.89CR(Gross- 1074.63CR~)
RRR is expected to close its theatrical run with worldwide gross around about the Rs 1100 mark, given that there are a handful of Telugu films, including Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and others that are lined up for release in the next few weeks and the vast majority of the screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be allotted to these biggies.