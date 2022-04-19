RRR 25 Days Box Office Collections: Inches Close To Rs 400 Cr Gross Mark In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Rajamouli's box office monster, RRR is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. The film has grossed over Rs 1087 crores worldwide and it is still holding its ground in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana despite the KGF 2 wave. The film is now inching close to Rs 400 crores gross mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look into RRR's 25 days box office collections in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and overseas.

RRR movie 25 day wise Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:

Day 1 - Rs 74.11Cr

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Total AP/TG:- 264.20cr Share (398.75CR~ Gross)

It is indeed evident that the film is ever so close to the Rs 400 crores gross mark in the twin Telugu states as it has collected RS 398.75 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 25 days.

Break up of region-wise RRR movie 25 Days Total World Wide Collections Report

Nizam: 109.83Cr

Ceeded: 50.12Cr

UA: 34.25Cr

East: 15.83Cr

West: 12.95Cr

Guntur: 17.79Cr

Krishna: 14.33Cr

Nellore: 9.10Cr

AP-TG Total:- 264.20CR(398.75CR~ Gross)

Karnataka: 42.80Cr

Tamilnadu: 37.55Cr

Kerala: 10.36Cr

Hindi: 125.75Cr

Rest Of India: 9.03Cr

Overseas: 98.35Cr

Total WW: 588.04CR(Gross- 1087.00CR~)

RRR is already the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 and it would take some doing for KGF 2 to better this tally. That said, KGF 2 is also going super strong at the box office with a Rs 500+ crores gross opening 4-day weekend. KGF 2 is doing particularly well in the Hindi circuit and it will soon be breaching RRR's Rs 250 crores nett mark in this circuit. But RRR is super strong in the Telugu states and also in the USA. The box office race between these two South Indian biggies is going to be interesting to watch.