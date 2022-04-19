RRR 25 Days Box Office Collections: Inches Close To Rs 400 Cr Gross Mark In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
Rajamouli's box office monster, RRR is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. The film has grossed over Rs 1087 crores worldwide and it is still holding its ground in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana despite the KGF 2 wave. The film is now inching close to Rs 400 crores gross mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look into RRR's 25 days box office collections in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and overseas.
RRR movie 25 day wise Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:
Day
1
-
Rs
74.11Cr
Day 2 - 31.63Cr
Day 3 - 33.53Cr
Day 4 - 17.73Cr
Day 5 - 13.63Cr
Day 6 - 9.54Cr
Day 7 - 7.48Cr
Day 8 - 8.33Cr
Day 9 - 19.62Cr
Day 10 - 16.10Cr
Day 11 - 4.98Cr
Day 12 - 4.88Cr
Day 13 - 2.54Cr
Day 14 - 1.86Cr
Day 15 - 1.75Cr
Day 16 - 3.10Cr
Day 17 - 4.71Cr
Day 18 - 81L
Day 19 - 64L
Day 20 - 34L
Day 21 - 96L
Day 22 - 84L
Day 23 - 67L
Day 24 - 1.26Cr
Day 25 - 36L
Total AP/TG:- 264.20cr Share (398.75CR~ Gross)
It is indeed evident that the film is ever so close to the Rs 400 crores gross mark in the twin Telugu states as it has collected RS 398.75 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 25 days.
Break up of region-wise RRR movie 25 Days Total World Wide Collections Report
Nizam:
109.83Cr
Ceeded: 50.12Cr
UA: 34.25Cr
East: 15.83Cr
West: 12.95Cr
Guntur: 17.79Cr
Krishna: 14.33Cr
Nellore: 9.10Cr
AP-TG Total:- 264.20CR(398.75CR~ Gross)
Karnataka:
42.80Cr
Tamilnadu: 37.55Cr
Kerala: 10.36Cr
Hindi: 125.75Cr
Rest Of India: 9.03Cr
Overseas: 98.35Cr
Total WW: 588.04CR(Gross- 1087.00CR~)
RRR is already the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 and it would take some doing for KGF 2 to better this tally. That said, KGF 2 is also going super strong at the box office with a Rs 500+ crores gross opening 4-day weekend. KGF 2 is doing particularly well in the Hindi circuit and it will soon be breaching RRR's Rs 250 crores nett mark in this circuit. But RRR is super strong in the Telugu states and also in the USA. The box office race between these two South Indian biggies is going to be interesting to watch.