      RRR 25 Days Box Office Collections: Inches Close To Rs 400 Cr Gross Mark In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

      By
      |

      Rajamouli's box office monster, RRR is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. The film has grossed over Rs 1087 crores worldwide and it is still holding its ground in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana despite the KGF 2 wave. The film is now inching close to Rs 400 crores gross mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look into RRR's 25 days box office collections in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and overseas.

      RRR 25 Days Collections: Close To Rs 400 Cr Gross

      RRR movie 25 day wise Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:

      Day 1 - Rs 74.11Cr
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L

      Total AP/TG:- 264.20cr Share (398.75CR~ Gross)

      It is indeed evident that the film is ever so close to the Rs 400 crores gross mark in the twin Telugu states as it has collected RS 398.75 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 25 days.

      Break up of region-wise RRR movie 25 Days Total World Wide Collections Report

      Nizam: 109.83Cr
      Ceeded: 50.12Cr
      UA: 34.25Cr
      East: 15.83Cr
      West: 12.95Cr
      Guntur: 17.79Cr
      Krishna: 14.33Cr
      Nellore: 9.10Cr
      AP-TG Total:- 264.20CR(398.75CR~ Gross)

      Karnataka: 42.80Cr
      Tamilnadu: 37.55Cr
      Kerala: 10.36Cr
      Hindi: 125.75Cr
      Rest Of India: 9.03Cr
      Overseas: 98.35Cr
      Total WW: 588.04CR(Gross- 1087.00CR~)

      RRR is already the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 and it would take some doing for KGF 2 to better this tally. That said, KGF 2 is also going super strong at the box office with a Rs 500+ crores gross opening 4-day weekend. KGF 2 is doing particularly well in the Hindi circuit and it will soon be breaching RRR's Rs 250 crores nett mark in this circuit. But RRR is super strong in the Telugu states and also in the USA. The box office race between these two South Indian biggies is going to be interesting to watch.

