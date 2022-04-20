RRR 26 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Starrer Holds Well

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's box office winner, RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the central roles is holding well even its fourth week at the global box office. The film is performing particularly well in its strong suite - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look into the 26 days collections report of RRR.

RRR 26 Days AP/TG Collections:

Day 1 - Rs 74.11Cr share

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Day 26 - 25L

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:- 264.45CR(399.80CR~ Gross)

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli's RRR is ever so close to the Rs 400 crores gross mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

RRR is also headed towards the Rs 1100 crores worldwide gross mark, which is going to be another stellar achievement for the big budget periodic action epic. The film is clearly withstanding the KGF 2 onslaught not just in the twin Telugu states but in other markets as well.

RRR is a heavy duty action epic featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Samuthirakani, and others in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner. It is based on the fictional journeys of two of India's legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.