RRR 26 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Starrer Holds Well
Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's box office winner, RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the central roles is holding well even its fourth week at the global box office. The film is performing particularly well in its strong suite - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look into the 26 days collections report of RRR.
RRR 26 Days AP/TG Collections:
Day
1
-
Rs
74.11Cr
share
Day 2 - 31.63Cr
Day 3 - 33.53Cr
Day 4 - 17.73Cr
Day 5 - 13.63Cr
Day 6 - 9.54Cr
Day 7 - 7.48Cr
Day 8 - 8.33Cr
Day 9 - 19.62Cr
Day 10 - 16.10Cr
Day 11 - 4.98Cr
Day 12 - 4.88Cr
Day 13 - 2.54Cr
Day 14 - 1.86Cr
Day 15 - 1.75Cr
Day 16 - 3.10Cr
Day 17 - 4.71Cr
Day 18 - 81L
Day 19 - 64L
Day 20 - 34L
Day 21 - 96L
Day 22 - 84L
Day 23 - 67L
Day 24 - 1.26Cr
Day 25 - 36L
Day 26 - 25L
Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:- 264.45CR(399.80CR~ Gross)
Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli's RRR is ever so close to the Rs 400 crores gross mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
RRR is also headed towards the Rs 1100 crores worldwide gross mark, which is going to be another stellar achievement for the big budget periodic action epic. The film is clearly withstanding the KGF 2 onslaught not just in the twin Telugu states but in other markets as well.
RRR is a heavy duty action epic featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Samuthirakani, and others in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner. It is based on the fictional journeys of two of India's legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.