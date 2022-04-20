RRR 26 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Starrer Holds Well

    For Quick Alerts
      Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's box office winner, RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the central roles is holding well even its fourth week at the global box office. The film is performing particularly well in its strong suite - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look into the 26 days collections report of RRR.

      RRR 26 Days AP/TG Collections:

      Day 1 - Rs 74.11Cr share
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L
      Day 26 - 25L

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:- 264.45CR(399.80CR~ Gross)

      Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli's RRR is ever so close to the Rs 400 crores gross mark in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

      RRR is also headed towards the Rs 1100 crores worldwide gross mark, which is going to be another stellar achievement for the big budget periodic action epic. The film is clearly withstanding the KGF 2 onslaught not just in the twin Telugu states but in other markets as well.

      RRR is a heavy duty action epic featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Samuthirakani, and others in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner. It is based on the fictional journeys of two of India's legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

      jr ntr ram charan rajamouli rrr
